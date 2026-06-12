Ratnaveer Precision Engg gains as board OKs raising Rs 330-cr via rights issue

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering advanced 1.27% to Rs 163 after the company's board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 330 crore through a rights issue.

The company will issue fully paid equity shares having a face value of Rs 10.00 each to the eligible equity shareholders on a right basis, aggregating up to Rs 330.00 crore

The companys pre-issue equity capital comprised 7,14,26,681 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The company said that key details of the rights issue including issue price, number of equity shares offered, and rights entitlement ratio, shall be disclosed in the final Letter of Offer.