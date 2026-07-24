Ratnaveer Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 22.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.90% to Rs 314.64 crore

Net profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 22.01% to Rs 18.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.90% to Rs 314.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 264.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.314.64264.6210.2310.2129.2523.9021.8817.9518.2414.95

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