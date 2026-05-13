Ratnaveer Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 59.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 248.96 crore

Net profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 59.01% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 248.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.36% to Rs 64.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.83% to Rs 1068.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 891.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.