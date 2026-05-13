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Ratnaveer Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 59.01% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 248.96 crore

Net profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 59.01% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 248.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.36% to Rs 64.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.83% to Rs 1068.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 891.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales248.96203.11 23 1068.74891.88 20 OPM %11.388.25 -10.509.69 - PBDT27.6218.33 51 101.3977.75 30 PBT20.7511.80 76 75.9860.65 25 NP17.0310.71 59 64.3146.82 37

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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