RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 110.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.77% to Rs 1696.63 crore

Net Loss of RattanIndia Enterprises reported to Rs 110.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 355.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 1696.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1504.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 165.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 84.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.67% to Rs 7530.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6866.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.