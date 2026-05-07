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RattanIndia Power consolidated net profit declines 65.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 15.87% to Rs 787.69 crore

Net profit of RattanIndia Power declined 65.98% to Rs 42.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.87% to Rs 787.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 936.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.37% to Rs 52.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.91% to Rs 2991.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3283.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales787.69936.25 -16 2991.363283.83 -9 OPM %16.4622.63 -13.5617.80 - PBDT106.35185.82 -43 298.75462.65 -35 PBT42.84125.94 -66 52.44221.92 -76 NP42.84125.94 -66 52.44221.92 -76

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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