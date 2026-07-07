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Raunaq International gains after bagging Rs 18 crore orders from Ambuja Cements

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Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Raunaq International jumped 4.65% to Rs 26.76 after the company announced that it has secured two orders worth approximately Rs 18.10 crore from Ambuja Cements.

The first order, valued at Rs 10.85 crore, covers the supply, erection, testing and commissioning of a raw water pipeline and associated equipment. The project is scheduled to be completed within 10 months from the effective date.

The second order, worth Rs 7.25 crore, involves the erection, testing and commissioning of a raw water pipeline and associated equipment. This project is also to be executed within 10 months from the effective date.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

Raunaq International is engaged in the engineering contracting business, catering to core infrastructure and industrial sectors, including power, chemicals, hydrocarbons, metals and automobiles. As of 7 July 2026, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 8.95 crore.

For the quarter ended March 2026, the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore, compared with a net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Sales declined 25.16% year-on-year to Rs 8.24 crore during the quarter.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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