Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ravi Leela Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ravi Leela Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 7.79 crore

Net Loss of Ravi Leela Granites reported to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 31.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.797.90 -1 31.4729.61 6 OPM %-12.58-3.80 -10.0717.80 - PBDT-1.51-1.01 -50 2.122.46 -14 PBT-1.99-1.53 -30 0.130.40 -68 NP-2.01-2.14 6 -0.60-1.65 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ravi Leela Granites standalone net profit rises 4.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Glittek Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Madhav Marbles and Granites consolidated net profit rises 245.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of KHFM Hospitality &amp; Facility Mgt.Serv. recommends final dividend

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story