Ravi Leela Granites standalone net profit declines 27.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.54% to Rs 19.63 crore

Net profit of Ravi Leela Granites declined 27.58% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.54% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.6313.0422.9236.584.144.553.674.062.393.30

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