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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:02 AM IST
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Sales decline 11.08% to Rs 3.69 crore

Net profit of Ravikumar Distilleries rose 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.08% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.694.15 -11 OPM %-25.20-17.35 -PBDT0.220.13 69 PBT0.070.03 133 NP0.070.03 133

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

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