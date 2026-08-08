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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Ravinder Heights reported to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.13 -92 OPM %-29900.00-1492.31 -PBDT-1.00-0.32 -213 PBT-1.78-0.85 -109 NP-1.69-0.52 -225

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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