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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ravinder Heights reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ravinder Heights reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.35 crore

Net Loss of Ravinder Heights reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.350.35 0 OPM %5.71-5.71 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT-0.15-0.21 29 NP-0.11-0.17 35

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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