Ravindra Energy surged 8.45% to Rs 147 after the company announced a new partnership in electric mobility.

The company's associate, Energy in Motion (EIM), signed a memorandum of understanding with Drivn. The goal is to deploy around 1,000 heavy-duty electric trucks across India over the next two years.

The partnership combines vehicles, financing, and energy solutions. It aims to speed up EV adoption in commercial fleets.

Both companies will work on supply, financing, and deployment. They will also handle maintenance and battery-swapping support.

The partnership is designed to reduce upfront costs and operational complexity for fleet operators, a key barrier in shifting from diesel to electric trucks. The model includes selling vehicles without battery packs while offering energy solutions separately through long-term service agreements.