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Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 10.61 crore

Net profit of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.08% to Rs 35.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.6110.69 -1 35.7944.78 -20 OPM %6.606.55 -7.186.81 - PBDT0.390.36 8 1.201.43 -16 PBT0.26-0.09 LP -0.64-0.35 -83 NP0.20-0.91 LP -0.13-1.04 88

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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