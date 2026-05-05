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Raymond consolidated net profit declines 99.15% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 602.91 crore

Net profit of Raymond declined 99.15% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 602.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 557.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.01% to Rs 5341.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7631.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 2212.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1946.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales602.91557.46 8 2212.101946.84 14 OPM %12.337.98 -10.466.75 - PBDT60.9270.93 -14 247.46224.44 10 PBT24.2134.20 -29 95.6578.34 22 NP1.13132.76 -99 5341.277631.36 -30

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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