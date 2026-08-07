Raymond consolidated net profit declines 99.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 605.61 croreNet profit of Raymond declined 99.61% to Rs 20.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5325.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 605.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 524.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales605.61524.29 16 OPM %12.7210.35 -PBDT79.2366.72 19 PBT41.3328.21 47 NP20.995325.19 -100
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