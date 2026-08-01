Raymond Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 1515.51 crore

Net Loss of Raymond Lifestyle reported to Rs 22.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 1515.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1430.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1515.511430.435.935.3871.0864.07-38.33-24.77-22.59-19.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News