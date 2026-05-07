Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Raymond Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 1776.45 crore

Net Loss of Raymond Lifestyle reported to Rs 52.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 44.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 1776.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1494.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.90% to Rs 46.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 6888.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6176.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1776.451494.15 19 6888.006176.74 12 OPM %6.670.91 -9.567.57 - PBDT97.1045.77 112 570.89443.64 29 PBT-1.13-45.31 98 200.06122.29 64 NP-52.06-44.95 -16 46.1738.19 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the March 2026 quarter

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 184.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Muthoot Microfin reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 58.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 1725.00% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story