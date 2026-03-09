Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Realty announces residential project in Kandivali, Mumbai

With estimated gross development value of Rs 3,000 cr

Raymond Realty has signed definitive documents to develop a prestigious residential project in a prime location of Kandivali, Mumbai.

This landmark project is estimated to have a gross development value of approximately Rs. 3,000 crore and marks the Company's third project in Western Suburbs of Mumbai.

This also represents the 7th Joint Development project undertaken by the Company in Mumbai city as per the strategic expansion plan of the Company.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

