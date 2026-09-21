Raymond Realty appoints Salil Bawa as Group Head - Investor Relations

Raymond today announced the appointment of Salil Bawa as Group Head, Investor Relations for Raymond Group to lead investor engagement and capital-markets strategy across its listed entities. He will be on the roll of Raymond Realty.

A Chartered Financial Analyst with over 25 years of experience, Bawa joins Raymond from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, where he led group corporate development and investor relations. Serving as the principal interface between management, global institutional investors and the analyst community through demergers, IPOs, QIPs and strategic capital raises, he has built and led investor relations functions across several of India's leading listed groups such as Welspun Group.