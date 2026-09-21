Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Realty appoints Salil Bawa as Group Head - Investor Relations

Raymond Realty appoints Salil Bawa as Group Head - Investor Relations

Image
Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Raymond today announced the appointment of Salil Bawa as Group Head, Investor Relations for Raymond Group to lead investor engagement and capital-markets strategy across its listed entities. He will be on the roll of Raymond Realty.

A Chartered Financial Analyst with over 25 years of experience, Bawa joins Raymond from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, where he led group corporate development and investor relations. Serving as the principal interface between management, global institutional investors and the analyst community through demergers, IPOs, QIPs and strategic capital raises, he has built and led investor relations functions across several of India's leading listed groups such as Welspun Group.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries appoints Ajay Patil as Joint Managing Director

Neogen Chemicals raises Rs 600 cr via QIP issue

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels appoints Manish Bhagat as CFO

RBI issues Directions on Minimum Capital Requirements for Market Risk under Basel III for Commercial Banks

Sonaselection India IPO subscribed 2.01 times

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchWhy Sensex is Rise TodayLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Next Story