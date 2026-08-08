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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Realty consolidated net profit declines 18.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Raymond Realty consolidated net profit declines 18.61% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 38.42% to Rs 526.67 crore

Net profit of Raymond Realty declined 18.61% to Rs 13.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.42% to Rs 526.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 380.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales526.67380.50 38 OPM %11.617.84 -PBDT23.0426.61 -13 PBT15.1721.45 -29 NP13.4316.50 -19

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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