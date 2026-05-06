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Raymond Realty consolidated net profit rises 6613.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 888.24% to Rs 1156.74 crore

Net profit of Raymond Realty rose 6613.33% to Rs 161.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 888.24% to Rs 1156.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1614.07% to Rs 304.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 429.17% to Rs 2990.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 565.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1156.74117.05 888 2990.79565.18 429 OPM %20.2512.37 -14.9410.79 - PBDT213.062.17 9718 397.7716.86 2259 PBT205.871.69 12082 374.6415.45 2325 NP161.122.40 6613 304.5917.77 1614

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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