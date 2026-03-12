Raymond Realty launches life-style focused 9-acre residential development in Thane

With estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,000 cr

Raymond Realty announced the launch of Ten X District 9 in Thane, a landmark 9-acre residential development with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore.

Strategic connectivity remains a cornerstone of the Ten X philosophy. Situated just 0.5 km from the Eastern Express Highway and 3 km from Thane Railway Station, the project offers immediate access to Mumbai's commercial cores. Future-readiness is ensured via proximity to Metro Lines 4, 4A, and 5, the upcoming Thane-Borivali twin-tube tunnel, and the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Raymond Realty has designed its lifestyle-focused development in Thane to redefine the future of residential living through a dual-clubhouse ecosystem. The project features two expansive 15,000 sq. ft. social hubs equipped with a premium gymnasium, spa, mini theatre, and banquet spaces, complemented by sports facilities such as squash and badminton courts. For daily convenience and leisure, the project introduces 'Park Street', a ~45,000 sq. ft. high-street retail boulevard.