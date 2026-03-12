Raymond Realty launches Rs 2,000-cr Ten X District 9 residential project in Thane

Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond, said that it has launched Ten X District 9, a 9-acre residential development in Thane with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore.

Positioned as Thanes Next-Gen Oasis, the project will feature 2-bedroom residences ranging from 600 to 820 sq. ft., designed to optimise space utilisation and natural light.

The development will dedicate over 5 acres to landscaped open spaces and will also include a retail boulevard. The project aims to integrate premium residences with green ecosystems in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Harmohan Sahni, CEO of Raymond Realty, said, Ten X District 9 reflects our vision of building integrated ecosystems that anticipate the needs of tomorrows homeowners. Thane is no longer just a suburb; it is emerging as a key residential destination driven by infrastructure development. By blending over 75 lifestyle amenities with Park Street, along with strong connectivity and evolving lifestyle demand, we aim to deliver a walk-to-everything living experience that strengthens our leadership in the aspirational housing segment.

He added that strategic connectivity remains a cornerstone of the Ten X philosophy. The project is located about 0.5 km from the Eastern Express Highway and around 3 km from Thane railway station, offering access to Mumbais commercial hubs. It is also expected to benefit from upcoming infrastructure such as Metro Lines 4, 4A and 5, the proposed ThaneBorivali twin-tube tunnel, and the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Raymond Realty is in the business of real estate development. The companys net profit zoomed 2,118.9% to Rs 66.79 crore on 721% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 757.55 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.