Raymond Realty surged 7.59% to Rs 679.95 after the company's pre-sales surged 129% to Rs 700 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 306 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

The company attributed the strong performance to robust underlying demand for its premium residential projects despite the absence of any new residential project launches during the quarter. It added that the sales momentum across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reflects strong consumer confidence and the company's brand strength in the premium housing segment.

Collections jumped 47% YoY to Rs 550 crore in Q1 FY27. The liquidity as on June 30th, 2026 was Rs 270 crore, resulting in a net debt position of Rs 827 crore.