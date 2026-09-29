Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rays of Belief reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rays of Belief reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 12.49 crore

Net profit of Rays of Belief reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.499.81 27 OPM %20.824.18 -PBDT2.490.30 730 PBT2.03-0.40 LP NP1.42-0.56 LP

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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