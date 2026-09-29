Rays of Belief reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 12.49 croreNet profit of Rays of Belief reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.499.81 27 OPM %20.824.18 -PBDT2.490.30 730 PBT2.03-0.40 LP NP1.42-0.56 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content