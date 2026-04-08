RBI announces a review of guidelines for inclusion of Quarterly Profits in Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio for Commercial Banks

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a review of guidelines for inclusion of Quarterly Profits in Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) computation for Commercial Banks. As per the extant guidelines, commercial banks (excluding Regional Rural Banks and Local Area Banks) are permitted to include quarterly net profits in the calculation of CRAR provided that the incremental provisions made for Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) at the end of any of the four quarters of the previous financial year, have not deviated more than 25 per cent of the average of the four quarters. On a review, it is proposed to dispense with this condition. The draft amendment directions in this regard will be issued for public comments shortly.