RBI announces buy back of government securities worth Rs 20,000 cr

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced a buyback of government securities worth Rs 20,000 crore on July 28, according to a notification. The auction will take place on July 28, between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution, E-Kuber, the RBI said. The government will buy back securities such as 7.33 per cent GS 2026, 5.74 per cent GS 2026, 8.15 per cent GS 2026, 8.24 per cent GS 2027, as per the notification. Government of India reserves the right to decide on the quantum of buyback of individual securities, accept more or less than the notified amount of ₹20,000 crore, accept or reject any or all of the offers, either wholly or partially, without assigning any reason thereof, the RBI further noted.

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