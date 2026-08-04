The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday has appointed Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director (ED), with effect from August 3, 2026. Prior to being promoted as ED, Monisha Chakraborty was serving as Chief General Manager -in- Charge in Department of Supervision. As a career central banker, she has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank, having worked in the areas of Supervision, Foreign Exchange and Government and Bank Accounts. She was associated with a technical Committee set up to review the format of the RBIs Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss account. Smt. Chakraborty has also served as Banking Ombudsman. As Executive Director, she will look after Foreign Exchange Department and Financial Markets Regulation Department.

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