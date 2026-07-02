Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI appoints Ravi Shankar as new Executive Director
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ravi Shankar as Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 1, 2026. Prior to his promotion as ED, Shankar was serving as Adviser-In-Charge of the Department of Statistics and Information Management of the Bank. As a career central banker statistician, he has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in the areas of corporate, banking statistics, government securities market and settlement systems, debt management, and surveys in the Reserve Bank. He has also served as member of several committees and working groups relating to macroeconomic statistics and policy issues. As Executive Director, Shankar will look after the Department of Statistics and Information Management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex trades 290 pts higher; metal shares shine

Aastha Spintex IPO ends with 4.64 times subscription

INR seen supported by easing crude oil prices

Capital Small Finance Bank edges higher after deposits rise over 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

Volumes soar at Petronet LNG Ltd counter

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story