The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ravi Shankar as Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 1, 2026. Prior to his promotion as ED, Shankar was serving as Adviser-In-Charge of the Department of Statistics and Information Management of the Bank. As a career central banker statistician, he has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in the areas of corporate, banking statistics, government securities market and settlement systems, debt management, and surveys in the Reserve Bank. He has also served as member of several committees and working groups relating to macroeconomic statistics and policy issues. As Executive Director, Shankar will look after the Department of Statistics and Information Management.

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