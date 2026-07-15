RBI approves appointment of Rajiv Kumar as part time chairman of HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as the part-time chairman of the bank for a period of three years w.e.f. 15 July 2026.

"The bank places on record its sincere gratitude to Mr. Keki Mistry for his valuable guidance and contributions during his tenure as the interim part-time chairman of the bank.

Mr. Mistry continues to be a non-executive non-independent director of the bank, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 31 March 2026, the bank's distribution network was at 9,689 branches and 21,172 ATMs across 4,175 cities/towns.