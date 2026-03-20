Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI Central Board of Directors assesses evolving geopolitical developments and their impact on financial markets

RBI Central Board of Directors assesses evolving geopolitical developments and their impact on financial markets

Image
Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The 622nd meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held today in Patna under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic scenario, including the evolving geopolitical developments and their impact on financial markets, along with associated challenges. The Board approved the Banks budget for the accounting year 2026-27 and also the Banks Medium Term Strategy Framework (Utkarsh 3.0) for the period 2026-29.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Soaring oil prices and widening trade deficit sends INR tumbling sharply beyond Rs 93 per dollar; Further downside likely

Apitoria Pharma's Unit-V receives EIR report on closure of USFDA inspection

Va Tech Wabag secures WWTP contract for Kutaisi, Georgia

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO subscribed 0.07 times

Bulls return after selloff; Sensex up 326 pts, Nifty above 23,100

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story