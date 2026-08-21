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RBI Central Board of Directors review current economic situation

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Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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The 624th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held today in Chennai under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including risks to the economic outlook. The Board also reviewed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank including the functioning of its Committees and the Ombudsman Scheme.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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