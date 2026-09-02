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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI Deputy Governor highlights stronger governance and institutional capacity in Urban Co-operative banks

RBI Deputy Governor highlights stronger governance and institutional capacity in Urban Co-operative banks

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Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
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Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan J emphasised stronger governance and institutional capacity in Urban Co-operative banks, closer coordination between the RBI and the Conference of Registrars of Cooperative Societies and timely action where needed. He also highlighted the need to strengthen controls against cyber-enabled frauds and money-mule accounts, and referred to Mission SAKSHAM as an initiative for capacity building in the sector.

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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