RBI Deputy Governor highlights stronger governance and institutional capacity in Urban Co-operative banks

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan J emphasised stronger governance and institutional capacity in Urban Co-operative banks, closer coordination between the RBI and the Conference of Registrars of Cooperative Societies and timely action where needed. He also highlighted the need to strengthen controls against cyber-enabled frauds and money-mule accounts, and referred to Mission SAKSHAM as an initiative for capacity building in the sector.
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