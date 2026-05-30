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RBI flags risks of rising bond yields amid global uncertainty

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest annual report, cautioned that domestic bond yields could face upward pressure if the global monetary easing cycle stalls or reverses due to persistent oil price shocks and fragile conditions in West Asia.

The report noted that while the governments fiscal consolidation efforts and the RBIs liquidity injections should help contain yield pressures, elevated sovereign yields may weigh on financial institutions investment portfolios.

Indias Government Securities (G-sec) yield curve steepened in FY26. Short-term yields softened thanks to monetary easing, liquidity support, and a sovereign credit rating upgrade. However, medium- and long-term yields hardened, tracking global sovereign movements amid geopolitical risks. Overall, the 10-year yield rose by 49 basis points in 2025-26.

Yields hardened further from Q2 FY26 due to uncertainty over the India-US trade deal, reduced expectations of monetary easing, demand-supply mismatches, and geopolitical tensions. In Q4, higher-than-expected borrowings in the Union Budget and surging crude prices pushed yields higher. On the final trading day of FY26, the 10-year G-sec yield crossed 7%, its highest since July 2024.

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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