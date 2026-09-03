RBI forex swap scheme attracts $127.23 billion through FCNR(B) deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said forex inflows under its special USD-INR forex swap facility stood at $136.38 billion as of 31 August 2026, according to provisional data reported by authorised dealer banks.

The inflows included $127.23 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits, while overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) contributed $5.26 billion and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) accounted for $3.89 billion.

The RBI had introduced the special USD-INR forex swap facility on 8 June 2026, covering FCNR(B) deposits, ECB and OFCB inflows. The scheme for FCNR(B) deposits remained open until 31 August 2026, while the facility for ECBs and OFCBs will remain open until 31 December 2026.