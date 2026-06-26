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RBI Governor commends exporters resilience amid an uncertain global trade environment and evolving geopolitical challenges

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Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday met representatives of export organisations and discussed matters related to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). In his address, the Governor highlighted significant contribution of exporters to Indias economic transformation and commended their resilience amid an uncertain global trade environment and evolving geopolitical challenges. He underscored the importance of such engagements in understanding stakeholder concerns and facilitating informed policy formulation.

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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