Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI Governor urges banks to treat MSMEs as long-term business partners

RBI Governor urges banks to treat MSMEs as long-term business partners

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday asked banks and lending institutions to internalise a fundamental reorientation in their approach towards MSMEs, and view them as long-term business partners rather than just a regulatory obligation. He said MSMEs collectively contribute 31 per cent of GDP, account for approximately 35 per cent of manufacturing output, and represent close to half of India's merchandise exports, while sustaining livelihoods for over 32 crore people. He also asked MSMEs to take ownership of growth by investing in technology, R&D and innovation as consumer preferences and expectations evolve, engage actively with RBI through their instruments and build and sustain relationships with your stakeholders creditors, suppliers and customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emcure Pharma climbs after foreign brokerage reiterates Buy call, lifts target

Diffusion Engineers rises after bagging Rs 7-cr defence industry order

Syrma SGS Tech climbs after inking pact with Kaga Electronics to set up EMS facility

APAR Industries gains after arm signs agreement with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company

Vedanta under pressure amid reports of large block trade

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story