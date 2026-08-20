RBI grants approval to LIC for raising stake in HDFC Bank to 9.99%

HDFC Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the bank.

As per the latest available beneficial position i.e. as on 14 August 2026, LIC held 4.11% of the total share capital of the bank.

The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by LIC to RBI.

The aforesaid approval granted by RBI is subject to the conditions mentioned therein including compliance with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks - Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights) Directions, 2025, provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, regulations issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India, and any other statutes, regulations and guidelines, as applicable.