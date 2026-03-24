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RBI injects Rs 79,256 cr into banking system via overnight variable rate repo auction

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Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday infused Rs 79,256 crore transient liquidity into the banking system through overnight variable rate (VRR) auction. The RBI injected the funds at cut-off and weighted average rates of 5.26 per cent, the central bank said in a release. The liquidity injected was much lower than the notified amount of Rs 1 lakh crore, despite the sharp drop in surplus liquidity in the banking system due to advance tax payments.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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