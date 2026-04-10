Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues Discussion Paper on Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds

RBI issues Discussion Paper on Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds

Image
Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Over the past decade, digital payments in India have expanded at an unprecedented pace, reflecting a structural shift in the way individuals and businesses conduct financial transactions. However, this has been accompanied with growing sophistication of fraudulent activities targeting customers. In alignment with the objective of promoting digital payments in a safe and secure manner, and as announced in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated February 6, 2026, RBI has issued a Discussion Paper on Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 695 pts; realty shares advance

VA Tech Wabag gains after entering shareholders' agreement for Ghaziabad Bioenergy SPV

Wipro's board to consider share buyback on 16 April

NHPC's board to mull monetization plan from power stations on 14 April'26

Volumes spurt at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story