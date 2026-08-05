RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced its decision to keep repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and the outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 5.25 per cent, RBI stated. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains at 5.00 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate remain at 5.50 per cent. The MPC also decided to continue with the neutral stance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News