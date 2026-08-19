RBI monetary policy meeting minutes show cautious outlook on inflation, members highlight uncertain global enviornment

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released minutes of sixty second meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held during August 3 to 5, 2026 today. MPC member Nagesh Kumar noted that the Indian economy has displayed remarkable resilience in the face of challenging headwinds stemming from the ongoing conflict in West Asia, especially the volatility in crude oil prices, trade policy uncertainties, and agricultural risks arising from El Niño affecting the monsoons. The concerns arising from the West Asia conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have not receded, even as India has made efforts to deal with the situation by diversifying the sources of supply. Trade policy uncertainties have been aggravated.

Saugata Bhattacharya noted that the balance and nature of risks have kept evolving since the start of the West Asia conflict in late February '26; other sources of uncertainty have layered on this. The global economic outlook in 2026 so far has been characterised by sharp and frequent market swings, persisting inflation concerns and shifting policy expectations. India's inflation and growth dynamics, too, continue to remain clouded. Ram Singh stated that since the last MPC meeting, economic headwinds have changed very little. The global economy continues to present a complex mix of persistent inflationary pressures, volatile financial markets, and signals of monetary tightening from markets and central banks in advanced economies. The West Asia (WA) conflict has continued to put upward pressure on crude oil and its byproducts.

Indranil Bhattacharyya opined that the Indian economy has weathered the storm generated by turbulent global geo-political environment, trade-related uncertainties, and an unpredictable monsoon in Q1:2026-27. High-frequency indicators and early corporate results suggest sustained momentum in industrial and services sector activity in Q1, while investment retained its momentum, driven by capital goods production, sustained credit growth, and the government's continued emphasis on capital expenditure. On the external front, robust exports in goods and services cushioned high imports in Q1. Poonam Gupta noted that after abating a bit in June 2026, global uncertainties flared again in July. Domestically, the quantum and distribution of rainfall have improved in recent weeks. As the large deficiency recorded in June narrowed through July, sowing has gained pace, and reservoir levels have risen. In addition, a range of high-frequency indicators continue to display resilience and dynamism, supporting the growth momentum. Taken together, these developments suggest that the growth outcome during the year may turn out to be somewhat better than projected in the June policy, while inflation could be marginally lower.