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RBI purchases net USD 2.52 billion in January, ends seven month selling spree

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Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) purchased net USD 2.526 billion of forex from the spot currency market in January, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin released on Monday. The purchase of US dollars by the central bank came in January after seven straight months of net dollar sales. Last time, the central bank bought dollars worth USD 1.764 billion from the spot currency market in May 2025.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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