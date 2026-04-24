Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI purchases USD 7.4 billion in spot market in Feb, notes RBI Bulletin

RBI purchases USD 7.4 billion in spot market in Feb, notes RBI Bulletin

Image
Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net purchased USD 7.409 billion from the spot currency market in February, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin released on Thursday. On a gross basis, the central bank purchased USD 21.403 billion in February and sold USD 13.994 billion, as per the bulletin. This is the second consecutive month of net purchase of foreign currency by the central bank after registering net sales for seven consecutive months before that. In January, the central bank bought USD 2.526 billion, according to the RBI's monthly bulletin data.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT jumps 68% YoY to Rs 5,033 crore

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 40.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Benchmarks bleed for 3rd day; IT stocks crumble

Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 49.65% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story