RBI purchases USD 7.4 billion in spot market in Feb, notes RBI Bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net purchased USD 7.409 billion from the spot currency market in February, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin released on Thursday. On a gross basis, the central bank purchased USD 21.403 billion in February and sold USD 13.994 billion, as per the bulletin. This is the second consecutive month of net purchase of foreign currency by the central bank after registering net sales for seven consecutive months before that. In January, the central bank bought USD 2.526 billion, according to the RBI's monthly bulletin data.