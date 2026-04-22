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RBI raises OTP-free limit for recurring payments to Rs 15000

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified changes in the E-mandate Framework for 2026. Under the Digital Payments E-mandate Framework, 2026, the RBI has raised the limit for recurring transactions that do not require Additional Factor Authentication (AFA) known as an OTPto Rs 15,000 per transaction. RBI has also notified a special "Enhanced Limit" for essential financial services. Payments for insurance premiums, mutual fund subscriptions, and credit card bills can now be processed without an OTP for amounts up to Rs 1,00,000.

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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