Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI releases Guidance on Regulatory Expectations for Data Governance

RBI releases Guidance on Regulatory Expectations for Data Governance

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reserve Bank of India has today released the draft 'Guidance on Regulatory Expectations for Data Governance' for public comments. It noted that with the increasing digitalisation of the financial sector and growing adoption of technology-driven business models, data has emerged as a critical asset for regulated entities (REs). As the volume, variety and velocity of data continue to increase, effective data governance has become essential to ensure that data remains accurate, consistent, secure and fit for purpose across functions and systems. Weaknesses in data governance and its management can lead to broader financial, operational, compliance and reputational risk for the REs.


Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR extends slide, weighed down by heightened tensions in West Asia and a rise in global crude oil prices

RBI approves appointment of Rajiv Kumar as part time chairman of HDFC Bank

LTM leads deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot across the L&T Group

HDB Financial posts 38% YoY rise in Q1 PAT to Rs 785 crore

Artson reports reports dismal Q1 performance

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story