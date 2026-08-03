The Reserve Bank said its concessional swap facility, introduced to encourage foreign currency inflows, has attracted USD 40.82 billion till July 31. The swap facility has seen avid interest and attracted steady forex inflows since June 8, 2026, the central bank said in a statement. A strong mobilisation was witnessed through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR (B) deposits.
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