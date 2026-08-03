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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI's concessional swap facility hits $40.82 billion

The Reserve Bank said its concessional swap facility, introduced to encourage foreign currency inflows, has attracted USD 40.82 billion till July 31. The swap facility has seen avid interest and attracted steady forex inflows since June 8, 2026, the central bank said in a statement. A strong mobilisation was witnessed through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR (B) deposits.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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