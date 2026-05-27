RBI's dollar-rupee swap auction subscribed nearly twice the notified amount

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) USD/INR buy/sell swap auction on Tuesday received robust responses with nearly twice subscriptions than the notified amount. The central bank received bids worth USD 9.80 billion, but accepted just USD 5 billion for a cut-off premium of 910 paise, according to the RBI's release. The notified amount of the auction was USD 5 billion. The release said the RBI received 254 bids at the auction and accepted 144 bids. The bid-to-cover ratio stood at 1.96.

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