Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says global economy facing heightened uncertainties
RBI noted in its latest monthly bulletin that the he global economy is continuing with the heightened uncertainties emanating from fragile geopolitics and supply chain pressures. The domestic economy has navigated the external uncertainties well, underpinned by healthy demand conditions and resilient performance of the industrial and services sector. Headline retail inflation inched up in June while core inflation, especially excluding precious metals remained low. Liquidity conditions improved further, supporting the ongoing robust credit growth. Indias external sector remains steady with improving outlook, aided by inflows of foreign investments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalyani Powertrain signs agreement for divestment of stake in JV REFU Drive GmbH

Dr Reddys Labs slides after Q1 PAT plunges 69% YoY to Rs 444 crore

Tanla Platforms surges after Q1 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 142 cr

Eternal gains after Q1 PAT climb nearly 4-fold YoY to Rs 92 crore

Adani Green Energy Ltd Slips 4.06%, BSE Utilities index Shed 1.02%

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story