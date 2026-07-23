RBI noted in its latest monthly bulletin that the he global economy is continuing with the heightened uncertainties emanating from fragile geopolitics and supply chain pressures. The domestic economy has navigated the external uncertainties well, underpinned by healthy demand conditions and resilient performance of the industrial and services sector. Headline retail inflation inched up in June while core inflation, especially excluding precious metals remained low. Liquidity conditions improved further, supporting the ongoing robust credit growth. Indias external sector remains steady with improving outlook, aided by inflows of foreign investments.

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