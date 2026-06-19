RBI Supervisory Data Quality Index for commercial banks declines marginally

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided an update on its Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) that measures data quality in terms of the Accuracy, Timeliness, Completeness and Consistency in the submission of returns and microdata for supervisory assessments. The sDQI score of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) has decreased marginally to 90.7 in March 2026 as compared to 90.90 in December 2025. It slipped from 91 to 90.7 for public sector banks. Private sector banks score also fell from 90.6 to 89.3 in the same period. Small Finance Banks sDQI score moved from 91.9 to 90.4. Foreign Banks score edged up though, rising from 90.7 to 91.4.

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